IMF Head Urges Governments To Subsidise Food & Energy As Global Recession Fears Loom

Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva on May 21 said that the governments worldwide need to subsidise the cost of food and energy for the poorest members of society. In an interview with BBC, Georgieva reiterated that the poor strata of the society has been struggling due to inflation and the high cost of living. Governments globally need to provide support "in a very targeted manner, preferably by providing subsidies directly to people,” she said in her remarks on Saturday with the British outlet. While many governments have been providing some kind of help via schemes and other provisions but that may not be enough, the IMF chief stressed.

"There are two priorities, one the very poor people, segments of society that are now struggling with high food and energy prices,” Kristalina Georgieva reportedly said.

The IMF chief also called on the countries to support the businesses that have been tattered and "most damaged” due to the ongoing war in Ukraine waged by Russia. She underscored the critical role of the IMF to stabilise the global economy and enhance prosperity in times when the world economies are fighting inflation due to the demand decelerating and the war in Ukraine that has caused supply chain disruption. The current scenario is a challenge, according to the IMF head, who added that the food prices have hit record highs, and prices of oil and gas are also shooting up uncontrollably. There’s a twin shock due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both Russia and Ukraine are major crops and hydrocarbons exporters of the world and the war has triggered a dearth of the basic commodities.

Looming fears of global recession

The annualised inflation rate in 2022 is feared to reach its highest point in decades in many countries—an estimated 9% in the UK, 8.3% in the US and 7.4% in the Eurozone, according to the IMF. The central banks have scrambled to lift the interest rate, and some governments have resorted to tax cuts to curb the increase in prices and control the inflation and price hikes. Goldman Sachs' Lloyd Blankfein meanwhile has sounded an alarm about the looming global recession. The IMF head expressed worries about the higher borrowing costs on governments that are debt-ridden since the COVID-19 pandemic. Governments need to be "very careful" about how much money they spent and what they spent it on, warned Kristalina Georgieva