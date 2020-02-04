IMF European Department Head Paul Thomsen To Retire In July

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva announced on February 3 that Paul Thomsen, European Department Director, will retire at the end of July, as per reports. Thomsen, a Denmark national, has spent 37 years Fund career working on European countries serving various senior positions in Washington, US and also Fund's representative in Russia. Before taking up his position as the head of the European Department in November 2014, he had key responsibility for the Fund's programs with European nations hit by the global financial crisis and the subsequent crisis in the Euro Zone.

I also announced the retirement of two esteemed colleagues: European Department Director Poul Thomsen, and Secretary Jianhai Lin. Both have played critical roles at the IMF over the years. Thank you for your invaluable contributions, dedication & advice! https://t.co/UrrsAqU7LS — Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) February 3, 2020

Georgieva praises Thomsen

Georgieva said that Thomsen has worked closely with all 44 countries in Europe and played a crucial role in providing needed policy advice and guidance to the many countries that transitioned to market-based economies following the fall of the Berlin Wall. Thomsen has headed the Fund’s bilateral surveillance work, its policy dialogue with EU institutions, including the ECB, and its program discussions with European countries with Fund-supported programs. Georgieva added that Poul is known as a tough-minded and principled negotiator and has always desired for the long term wellbeing of the people of the member countries.

Global economy showed risks of Great Depression: Georgieva

Earlier, Kristalina Georgieva, MD of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reportedly made an alarming revelation while speaking at the Peterson Institute of International Economics in Washington. She stated that the present global economy showed risks of a return of the Great Depression. According to Georgieva, the current economy was showing signs of inequality and financial sector instability. According to the IMF research, this was similar to the “roaring 1920s” that ultimately led to the great market crash of 1929. She also explained that while the inequality gap between the countries was reducing, the same within the countries was increasing. She warned that this excessive inequality within the countries could hinder growth and culminate in political upheavals.

