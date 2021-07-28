IMF Says Developing Countries Falling Behind Due To Unequal Vaccine Distribution

The International Monetary Fund, IMF said Tuesday that while the global economy is still rising, the uneven distribution of vaccinations is widening inequities as rich countries accelerate and leave developing countries behind.

In its updated World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund stated that vaccine access has emerged as the key fault line along which the global recovery breaks into two blocs. The IMF, however, has warned that permitting new viral strains to take hold may put the entire globe in peril.

Developed economies will expand and developing economies will struggle

The IMF's senior economist Gita Gopinath said that the recovery is not guaranteed even in countries where infections are presently very low as long as the virus spreads elsewhere. She also warned of a "widening gap" as developed economies expand faster while developing economies, particularly in Asia, lag.

Three charts highlight the dangerous divergence in prospects across advanced economies and many emerging markets and developing countries.

[1/] Divergences in vaccine access. pic.twitter.com/TCw7kVn6cR — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) July 19, 2021

The United States is likely to grow at a faster rate than expected this year, rising by 7% thanks to the government expenditure and widespread Covid-19 immunizations, but India's growth forecast was reduced by the IMF, noting a resurgence of illnesses. The Washington-based crisis lender stated that the immediate goal is to deliver vaccines evenly worldwide and suggested a $50 billion plan as a “feasible cost to halt the pandemic."

The survey says that advanced countries have inoculated over 40% of the population while emerging markets have only 11 per cent and low-income countries have only a fraction. Gopinath also remarked that by 2021, countries with surplus vaccines should distribute at least 1 billion vaccination doses.

Failure of bulk vaccination will be risky

Failure to obtain bulk vaccinations could allow highly infectious viral variants, such as the Delta variant, to take hold. According to the fund, this may undermine the recovery, eliminating $4.5 trillion from global GDP by 2025, with rich countries accounting for more than half of it.

And, as Petya Koeva-Brooks, deputy head of the IMF Research Department, put it, this isn't just a speculative "tail risk," but a "realistic negative risk." Despite the fact that some emerging market countries, such as Brazil and Mexico, are predicted to grow quickly this year, developing countries as a whole are still struggling to recover from the pandemic.

Vaccinations enabled the economy to reopen, resulting in upgrades for the United States this year and next, with GDP expected to reach 4.9 per cent.

