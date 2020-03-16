IMF Ready To Mobilise Its $1 Trillion, Says 'Emerging Economies Need Support'

Governments across the borders need to work together to provide massive spending to help the economy withstand the damage from the coronavirus pandemic, International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva said March 16. In a blog post, she asserted that the case for a coordinated and synchronized global fiscal stimulus is becoming stronger by the hour. The IMF chief said that the Governments should continue and expand their efforts to reach the most affected people and businesses, with policies including increased paid sick leave and targeted tax relief.

The blog post on the IMF’s website read,

“Fiscal measures already announced are being deployed on a range of policies that immediately prioritize health spending and those in need. We know that comprehensive containment measures—combined with early monitoring—will slow the rate of infection and the spread of the virus.”

She added that emerging markets were facing a massive outflow of cash and will need support as well. She then pledged that IMF stood ready to mobilise its $1 trillion lending capacity to help the member countries including $50 billion in rapidly deployed funds for emerging and developing economies.

Georgieva had assured in a blog, on March 4, that the IMF is ready to respond to the threat of coronavirus including $50 billion of financial support. She said that the IMF has rapid-disbursing emergency financing of up to $10 billion for low-income countries that can be accessed without a full-fledged IMF program.

Iran asks for assistance

This comes as Iran said that it had sought financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has not lent it any money since 1962, to help combat coronavirus. Iranian Foreign Minister took to Twitter to ask for financial assistance from the IMF and urged Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to provide immediate access.

Image credits: AP