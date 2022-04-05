Last Updated:

IMF Suggests USD 15 Bn Grant In 2022 & $10 Bn Annually For COVID-19 Response: Report

The Int'l community, in order to tackle the negative outcomes of the COVID pandemic, should allocate USD 15 billion in grants in 2022 and $10 bn annually: IMF

Written By
Abhishek Raval
IMF

IMAGE : PTI


The International community, in order to tackle the negative outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic, should allocate USD 15 billion in grants in 2022 and USD 10 billion annually, suggested a report published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The global financial institution has stressed on grant financing and not loans as developing economies should not be burdened with repayment schedules. 

The report said, "The international community should recognise that its pandemic financing addresses a systemic risk to the global economy, not just the development need of a particular country. Accordingly, it should allocate additional funding to fight pandemics and strengthen health systems both domestically and overseas. This will require about USD 15 billion in grants this year and USD 10 billion annually after that." 

Further emphasising the importance of the provision of funds as in the form of 'grant finance', the report mentioned, "There is a strong case for these funds to be made available as grant financing - given that ending the pandemic in a timely manner remains a global public good - and to ensure that developing economies can undertake necessary measures without being saddled with large debt burdens."

Grants for Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT)

The IMF report further stated that the Grants will help nations to fight the pandemic following the World Health Organisation's programme - Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which comprises of tools and methods to contain the most severe phase of the pandemic. Focussing on the lack of progress in the area of ACT, the report mentioned that in spite of the consensus among the global community on the acute phase of the Coronavirus pandemic, countries have not been able to achieve significant results with regard to the targets set by ACT and the IMF pandemic proposal on the use and delivery of countermeasures.  

READ | IMF chief urges G20 to aid poor nations fight 'double blow' of COVID & financial stagnancy

More than 100 countries unlikely to meet vaccination targets

Referring to the unsufficient progress achieved by nations on the front of vaccination, the IMF report stated that over 100 countries are running behind schedule in inoculating 70% of the population and 86 countries failed to vaccinate even 40% of the people in 2021. The IMF also said that there is a significant disparity in access to vaccines access and high-income countries are testing 80 times more than low-income countries, according to the report.

Image: PTI

READ | IMF chief facing data-rigging allegations defends actions
READ | Supporting global recovery post-COVID 'a joint task we need to tackle': IMF chief
READ | IMF chief says global economy to lose $12.5 trillion in output by 2024 due to COVID-19
READ | IMF chief warns China on repercussions of lockdowns, asks it to asses zero-COVID policy
Tags: IMF, COVID-19, Coronavirus
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND