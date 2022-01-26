IMF Urges El Salvador To Remove Bitcoin As Legal Tender; Warns 'there Are Large Risks'

Quick links:
The International Monetary Fund has recommended the El Salvador to discontinue the use of bitcoin as legal tender. IMF directors emphasised that there are risks involved with the use of bitcoin on financial stability, financial integrity and protection of consumers. The recommendation came in a press release issued on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board (Board) concluded a 2021 ‘Article IV Consultation’ with El Salvador.
The Executive Directors highlighted the need to have strict regulation on the new ecosystem of Chivo and Bitcoin. The IMF in the press release urged the authorities to limit the scope of the Bitcoin law by removal of its legal tender status. Some Executive Directors expressed concern over the risk involved with the issuance of Bitcoin-backed bonds.
President Nayib Bukele had proposed to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender alongside the US dollar and it was voted in the country's Legislative Assembly in June, according to AP. Since September 2021, the El Salvador government has adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. After nearly doubling in value in 2021, Bitcoin witnessed a drop on Tuesday, January 25, and it was slightly below where it was when congress voted in June, as per the news report.
"They stressed that there are large risks associated with the use of Bitcoin on financial stability, financial integrity, and consumer protection, as well as the associated fiscal contingent liabilities. They urged the authorities to narrow the scope of the Bitcoin law by removing Bitcoin’s legal tender status," the IMF said in the press release.