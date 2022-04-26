IMF Urges Sri Lanka To Tighten Monetary Policy; Hike Taxes To Address Economic Crisis

Amid the ongoing turmoil in Sri Lanka, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) official urged the nation on Tuesday to tighten its monetary policy, hike taxes, and use flexible exchange rates to address its financial issue. During an online event, the interim head of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf said that they had very excellent, constructive technical conversations “on preparations for the negotiations with authorities over the past weekend and a couple of days before," Xinhua reported.

Continuing with the statement, Gulde-Wolf went on to say, “The requirement for fund lending will be progress toward debt sustainability. Monetary policy has to be tightened to keep inflation in check. We see a need for flexible exchange rates". Further, she refused to say how much any IMF package would cost or how long it would take to reach an agreement with Sri Lanka, Xinhua reported.

In addition to this, Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ali Sabry and Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe have recently returned from an IMF visit to discuss financial assistance for the nation.

Sri Lanka has been engulfed in the worst economic crisis since its independence

The island nation has been engulfed in an economic crisis which can be considered the worst hit since its independence in 1948. Some sections of Sri Lanka are experiencing rolling blackouts due to energy constraints. The foreign debt of Sri Lanka is estimated to be about $51 billion, ANI reported. Sri Lanka had already halted payments on its external debt.

As per the United Nations Development Programme, Sri Lanka looks to be on the verge of a humanitarian disaster, as its financial problems worsen, with soaring food costs and the nation's funds running dry.

Apart from this, the International Monetary Fund has pledged to provide $300 million to $600 million in aid to the nation on Saturday. The island nation will get a sizable sum from the World Bank during the next four months, per the IMF.

It is worth noting that this important development came at a time when a group of Sri Lankan ministers met with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank during the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, DC in 2022. The Sri Lankan government should spend the sanctioned sum on the acquisition of medications and other vital products, according to an IMF statement.