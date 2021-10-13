IMF Warns Nations To Remain 'absolutely Vigilant' During Post-COVID Economic Recovery

As the world continues to grapple with the pandemic's wrath, the International Monetary Fund in its latest World Economic Outlook clearly stated the need of the hour in reference to the gradually recovering global post-COVID economy. On Tuesday, the report released under the observation of IMF Chief Gita Gopinath warned the nations to remain "absolutely vigilant" about inflation due to the "dangerous divergence" between richer and poorer countries. The IMF also revised its headline forecast for global growth this year.

As stated in the outlook report, this year's economic growth shall remain slightly down by 0.1% to 5.9%. Although, the statistics remain unchanged at 4.9% for 2022. "This modest headline revision, however, masks large downgrades for some countries," the fund reported adding that it was caused due to the "considerably darkened" pandemic dynamics among low-income developing country groups. The developing countries will face a harsher outcome as the debt levels climb due to weakened currency value against the US dollar compelling them to raise interest rates.

Through a virtual news conference on Tuesday, Gopinath elaborated that the pandemic and left a wide gap in demand-supply chains resulting in shortages, in turn skyrocketing commodity prices. "Food prices of increase the most in low-income countries where food insecurity is most acute, adding to the burdens of poorer households, and raising the risk of social unrest," Gopinath noted.

Inflation to "remain elevated" for US, UK

The IMF Chief also highlighted that the recovery graph will remain different for larger economies. As told to BBC, inflation would "remain elevated" for the next few months in countries like the US and UK, which are currently running at 5.3% and 3.2%, respectively. Owing to the current developments, the forecasts for advanced economies like Germany, the US and Japan were also altered for the running year but are said to remain as expected in the future.

The fund forecasts, in 2021, US will grow by 6%, down from 7%. Japan and Germany would expand by 2.4% and 3.1% respectively, which is down from 2.8% and 3.6%. Owing to the "continued grip" of the pandemic on the economies, Gopinath also urged the central banks to remain "absolutely vigilant about what's happening around."

Vaccine equity 'foremost priority' to recover global economy

Emphasising on the need to ensure global vaccine equity, Gopinath asserted that "the foremost priority" to pull out the grappling economies from pandemic's grip is to vaccinate citizens. "It is necessary to vaccinate at least 40% of the population in every country by the end of this year and 70% by the middle of next year," she said reiterating the World Health Organisation's (WHO) call for vaccine equity. As noted by the Fund, at least 60% of the advanced economies are fully vaccinated while 96% population slab of the developing and backward countries still lag.

