IMF Warns Russia-Ukraine Conflict Could Further Increase Energy Costs Worldwide

A possible Russia-Ukraine conflict could further escalate energy costs for many countries, the International Monetary Fund’s First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Tuesday. While speaking at live-streamed IMF World Economic Outlook Update, Gopinath said that consequences for energy markets would likely be a further increase in oil and gas prices and, therefore, energy costs more broadly for many countries in the world.

It is to mention that according to Sputnik, crude oil prices have already risen more than 10% since the start of the year, partly due to geopolitical tensions over the Ukraine conflict. Notably, tensions between Ukraine and Russia are at their highest in years. A Russian troop build-up near the two nations' borders has spurred fears that Moscow could launch an invasion. Western nations have repeatedly warned Russia against further aggressive moves against the former Soviet nation. But the Kremlin denies it is planning to attack and argues that NATO support for Ukraine constitutes a growing threat on Russia's western flank.

Ukraine crisis

Amid the ongoing tensions, EU, NATO and US leaders have been holding meetings to address the Ukraine crisis. Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden stated that his virtual meeting with European leaders on the ongoing Ukraine crisis went very well and achieved “total unity” among them. Separately, the White House informed that during the video call, Biden and the EU leaders reiterated their continued concern about the Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s borders and expressed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The leaders also underscored their shared desire for a “diplomatic resolution” to the current tensions. They reviewed recent engagements with Russia in multiple formats. Further, the leaders discussed their joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against the former Soviet country, Ukraine. They discussed preparations to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia. The leaders also warned to reinforce security on NATO’s eastern flank if Russia invades Ukraine. Biden and the European leaders committed to continued closed consultation with transatlantic allies and partners, including working with and through the EU, NATO and the OSCE.

