IMF's Gita Gopinath Visits South Africa Fort Where Mahatma Gandhi Was Imprisoned

On Tuesday, Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Gita Gopinath tweeted about her visit to South Africa. Calling it a 'memorable experience' Gopinath visited the fort where Mahatma Gandhi was imprisoned. She stated that to date, the leader's words and actions were an inspiration.

Such a moving experience to visit Number 4 at the Old Fort in South Africa where Mahatma Gandhi was imprisoned. His words and actions inspire to this day. pic.twitter.com/RGpxxCXunA — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) February 16, 2020

Gopinath on $5 trillion economy

Back in December last year, Gopinath had visited India where she had met with PM Modi. The Economic Counsellor is a US citizen who was born in India and also earned a B.A. from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi and M.A. degree from Delhi School of Economics. While responding to a question on PM Modi's vision of $5 trillion economies in an interview, Gopinath termed the vision as 'appropriate' and also hailed the country's commitment to the rural economy, boost infrastructure spending, streamline the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Had a very productive discussion with @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi on the global and Indian economy. Look forward to continuing engagement between @IMFNews and Government of India. https://t.co/aTfeXHofP6 — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) December 23, 2019

