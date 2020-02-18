The Debate
IMF's Gita Gopinath Visits South Africa Fort Where Mahatma Gandhi Was Imprisoned

Rest of the World News

Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Gita Gopinath tweeted about her visit to South Africa

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gita

On Tuesday, Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Gita Gopinath tweeted about her visit to South Africa. Calling it a 'memorable experience' Gopinath visited the fort where Mahatma Gandhi was imprisoned. She stated that to date, the leader's words and actions were an inspiration. 

Read: IMF Economic Councellor Gita Gopinath meets PM Narendra Modi

Read: Gita Gopinath joins IMF as its first female chief economist

Gopinath on $5 trillion economy

Back in December last year, Gopinath had visited India where she had met with PM Modi. The Economic Counsellor is a US citizen who was born in India and also earned a B.A. from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi and M.A. degree from Delhi School of Economics. While responding to a question on PM Modi's vision of $5 trillion economies in an interview, Gopinath termed the vision as 'appropriate' and also hailed the country's commitment to the rural economy, boost infrastructure spending, streamline the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Read: IMF's Gita Gopinath projects better days for global growth, lays out critical risks

Read: Prepare for attack by govt ministers on IMF, Gita Gopinath: Chidambaram on growth forecast

(with inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
