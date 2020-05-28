COVID-19: Immunity Passports May Lead To Discrimination, Scientists Warn

A debate over 'immunity passports' has been in concern with some governments pushing for documents to certify a person immune as several countries are putting efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The experts believe that immunity passports for coronavirus might result in discrimination and intentional cases, as per reports. Scientists have reportedly warned to certify any document that an individual has been infected and therefore they are immune to COVID-19. They said that it is not the correct time for the proposal. Meanwhile, several governments including Chile, Germany, Italy, the UK, and the US have given a thumbs-up for the use of 'immunity passports' looking for ways out of the social distancing measures in effect to curb the spread of coronavirus.

'Immunity passports' can be harmful

According to the reports, individuals who are in hold of the immunity passport could be exempted from the social distancing measures and might return to school, college, and work. Virologist Upasana Ray reportedly said that an immunity passport is a certified document that would highlight an individual immune to COVID-19 infection. Ray reportedly added that it is not logical to certify people immune just because of the presence of antibodies to fight against the virus. There is still no evidence that a person who is infected with COVID-19 cannot be tested positive for the virus again. Several reports have come to light that there were re-infection cases in many parts of South Korea. Manoh Murhekar, director of ICMR's National Institute of Epidemiology reportedly said that issuing immunity passports on the basis of antibodies present in body to fight the virus is not logical.

WHO warns against immunity passports

Earlier, WHO has warned against the idea of “immunity passports." It says there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected against a second infection. It argues that people who assume they are immune to reinfection may ignore public health advice, and such certificates could raise the risks of continued virus transmission.

