'Important First Step': New Zealand To Open Travel Bubble With Australia On April 18

New Zealand, on April 6, announced that it will open a travel bubble with Australia on April 19. This comes after both countries have been successful in curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern informed that the health officials believe that the risk of the virus being transmitted from Australia is low. Also, as per the officials, travel with Australia is now safe.

“The bubble will give our economic recovery a boost and represents a world-leading arrangement of safely opening up international travel while continuing to pursue a strategy of elimination and keeping the virus out”, said Ardern. The announcement comes right before the ski season in New Zealand. The co-owner of The Cow restaurant in Queenstown, Mal Price said that the number of customers was down by about 80 per cent this year. READ | New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI live stream, pitch & weather report, preview

Morrison hails 'important step'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison termed it as an important first step for the nation. He said, “The fact that we can now combine again will mean jobs, it will mean people reunited, it will mean many opportunities as those normal relations are restored between Australia and New Zealand”. Also, Morrison is expected to travel to New Zealand soon to meet Ardern.

Speaking about the travel bubble, Ardern said that the travel bubble comes up with a warning. “People will need to plan for the possibility of having travel disrupted if there is an outbreak”, she said. She further said that New Zealand is not currently considering travel bubbles with any other countries, apart from the tiny Pacific nations of the Cook Islands and Niue. Both of these have strong constitutional ties with New Zealand.

This comes after Singapore and Australia have discussed the possibility of an air travel bubble. This would allow residents to travel between two countries without being quarantined for two weeks. Under the deal, Australians who have been vaccinated would be allowed to travel to Singapore without approval from the home affairs department, reported The Sydney Morning Herald. It will also help approximately 40,000 Australians stranded overseas to travel back to their country.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)