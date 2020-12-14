'Important Milestone': CureVac Starts Pivotal Trial To Assess COVID-19 Vaccine's Efficacy

Germany’s biopharmaceutical company, CureVac on December 14 said that it has enrolled the first participants in the Phase 2b/3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV. The Phase 2b/3 trial is “randomized, observer-blind, placebo-controlled” and is called ‘Herald’ that will assess the safety as well as the efficacy of its mRNA-based vaccine against the highly infectious disease at a dose of 12 micrograms. As per the German company’s statement on Monday, the study is expected to include more than 35,000 at sites in Europe and Latin America.

We are fulfilling our mission of revolutionizing RNA for life - every life. Today, we initiated HERALD, our global pivotal Phase 2b/3 trial to assess the safety and efficacy of #CVnCoV, our #mRNA #vaccine candidate against #COVID19 https://t.co/Te5HVggacd pic.twitter.com/xYw730uGpb — CureVac (@CureVacRNA) December 14, 2020

Hailing the beginning of Phase 2b/3 trial, CureVac’s CEO Dr. Franz-Werner Haas called it an another “important milestone” in the development of the company’s vaccine against COVID-19. He further expressed hope that the trial that started on December 14 will continue to showcase similar promising results and will demonstrate the impact of the mRNA technology along with CureVac’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate amid the pandemic that has now continued to rock the nations with its second wave.

“With the start of the pivotal Phase 2b/3 study, we have reached another important milestone in the development of our vaccine candidate, CVnCoV,” said Dr. Franz-Werner Haas, CEO of CureVac. “The clinical safety and immunogenicity data achieved to date look promising and we are hopeful that this trial will continue to demonstrate the impact of mRNA technology and our vaccine to prevent COVID-19, and to help defeat this pandemic.”

‘Herald’ trial to be conducted in two parts

According to CureVac statement, the ‘herald’ trial will initially start with Phase 2b part which is then expected to seamlessly merge into a Phase 3 efficacy trial. The thousands of participants will be 18 years of age or older and will receive a two-dose schedule of either CVnCoV or placebo. Moreover, the Phase2b/3 trial has two primary efficacy objectives, “ the demonstration of the efficacy of CVnCoV in preventing first episodes of confirmed cases of COVID-19 of any severity, as well as preventing moderate to severe confirmed cases of COVID-19 in participants who have never been infected with SARS-CoV-2.”

