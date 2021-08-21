'Imran Khan's Pakistan Govt Aiding Taliban All Along': Kabul News TV DG Speaks To Republic

Director general of Kabul News Television Ghulam Jelani Zwak, speaking to Republic Media Network, on Saturday said that Pakistan is supporting terrorism in Afghanistan. He also said that the Imran Khan government is providing military, intelligence and logistical support to the Taliban militants, who have captured most of the provinces in Afghanistan including the capital city of Kabul.

"Pakistan has been aiding Taliban for all along. They have given sanctuary, military, intelligence and logistic support to the Taliban. So Pakistan is happy with the situation," Zwak said.

Zwak went on to say that Pakistan has a role in the rising of terror organisations not only in Afghanistan but also in Kashmir and elsewhere. "They (Pakistan) use terrorism as a tool in foreign policies," he said.



On Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's visit to Kabul, Ghulam Jelani Zwak, said, "Pakistan wants to use its influence in Afghanistan; hence the Pakistan minister is coming to Afghanistan, but it's not a good time as there is no government in Afghanistan."

He also alleged that "What Pakistan is doing is not without coordination of the US. Biden only wants to blame the Afghan army but in fact, the situation is a result of US policies."

'Resistance in Panjshir Valley big threat to Taliban'

Zwak said that the resistance in Panjshir Valley and some other provinces are a big threat to the Taliban. On Friday, the districts of Pul-e-Hesar, Deh-e-Salah and Banu were taken back from the Taliban after a battle. In the battle, around 60 members of the Taliban were killed or injured. The Afghan flag was also hoisted in Pul-e-Hesar.

Ahmad Massoud, son of assassinated anti-Taliban fighter and former Northern Alliance commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, has also formed an anti-Taliban front in Panjshir, which is supported by caretaker president Amrullah Saleh.

When asked about what role India can play during the crisis, he said, "India is an important part of the important community and can play a vital role. India can work with Russia, US and others to bring stability in Afghanistan."