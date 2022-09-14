In 1st Testimony, Whistleblower Claims Twitter Unable To Remove Foreign Spies In Its Ranks

In a massive allegation, Twitter's former security chief has said that the microblogging site is not equipped with resources and is unwilling to find and remove foreign intelligence threats. Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, the former security chief of Twitter, in his first testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, stated that Twitter lacks the resources to identify and remove foreign intelligence threats even as it has been getting warnings of possible spies in its ranks, CNN reported. He made the remarks before Congress after becoming Twitter's whistleblower.

Zatko claimed that his concerns regarding possible spying threats were dismissed by another executive, terming the risk 'not worth addressing.' He stated that he had once raised concerns that a government agent was on the payroll in a foreign office of Twitter. According to Zatko, Twitter appeared uninterested in working to find and remove the individual.

The response from the executive according to Zatko was, "Well, since we already have one, what is the problem if we have more? Let's keep growing the office."

In his first testimony before lawmakers, Peiter "Mudge" Zatko also revealed that the FBI alerted Twitter that the company had one or more Chinese spies within its ranks. According to him, the microblogging site had received a warning from the FBI a week before he was fired in January. He alleged that it would be possible for a Twitter employee to tweet from Senators' accounts on the platform. Furthermore, Zatko claimed that Twitter gathered some of the personal information of users, including phone numbers, emails, and IP addresses. According to him, Twitter also collected locations from which users accessed the microblogging site.

Zatko raises questions over collection of user data

Raising questions over the collection and storage of user data, he claimed that Twitter does not fully understand the information it gathers. Zatko highlighted the reasons why foreign governments would be interested in having their agents working in Twitter. According to him, Twitter's engineers which are about half of the company's 7000 employees, can access the internal production environment and user data. He claimed that this access to employees could allow foreign governments to have powerful intelligence capabilities.

Peiter Zatko recalls conversation with Parag Agrawal

Furthermore, he recalled his conversation with current Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal about Russia. Zatko said that he was left "surprised" when Parag Agrawal, who was chief technology officer at that time, asked if it would be possible to “punt” content moderation and surveillance to the Russian government, according to AP. He further recalled that Parag Agrawal allegedly said, “And since they have elections, doesn’t that make them a democracy?”

Notably, the issue which was not raised in the hearing was whether Twitter was accurately counting its active users. It is to mention here that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has claimed that Twitter's 238 million daily users are fake. Musk is trying to pull out of his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter. The two sides are due to go to trial in October.

Inptus from AP

Image: AP/Unsplash