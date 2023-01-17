In A First, India & Egypt Set To Hold Exercise ‘Cyclone’ Comprising Special Forces

Indian and Egyptian Special Forces are set to participate in the first-ever bilateral military exercises involving the SF elements of both nations, Egypt’s Ambassador to New Delhi Wael Hamed revealed on Monday. The exercise called ‘Cyclone’ is set to be held in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, Jodhpur and Jaipur.

Addressing media personnel in New Delhi, Ambassador Hamed stated that the two countries are working towards expanding “defence cooperation not only to joint exercises of air forces and naval but also in special forces.”

'Collaboration Beyond Borders'



Indian Air Force & Egyptian Air Force participated in #ExDesertWarrior conducted at #ElBerigatAirBase, Egypt from 30-31 Oct 21. It enhanced mutual understanding & provided an opportunity to share valuable operational experience.#IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/gOi2xpxEZA — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 2, 2021

Notably, the first-ever Joint Tactical Air Exercise between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Egyptian Air Force (EAF) called Exercise Dessert Warrior was held in October 2021.

Labelled 'Collaboration Beyond Borders' by the Indian Air Force, the 2-day exercise enhanced mutual understanding between the IAF and the EAF and provided an opportunity for the air forces of both countries to gain valuable operational experience. Meanwhile, Exercise Cyclone, which was previously planned to be held in January 2022, was postponed.

India, Egypt bolstering defence ties

Addressing a panel discussion on India-Egypt ties in the face of changing global order, the Egyptian diplomat said, "India is a major country in the Indian Ocean and the security of the Indian Ocean starts from the security of the Red Sea in the West and for Egypt on the Suez Canal,” adding that “the Security of the Suez Canal starts with the Indian Ocean as well.”

Ambassador Hamed further stated that the two countries are linked together in terms of security while maintaining that “it is very important for both countries to come together and discuss.”

During his September 2022 visit to Egypt, India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh signed an MoU to enhance defence cooperation between the two nations. Furthermore, decisions were taken to enhance training, joint military exercises, co-production and maintenance of equipment. Both countries agreed to timely identify proposals for expanding cooperation between the respective defence industries.

India-Egypt's bilateral trade target

Meanwhile, talking about India and Egypt’s bilateral trade target, the Egyptian diplomat stated that $12 billion is not representational of the potential of both of the nations. Earlier, Secretary (CPV & OIA) Dr Ausaf Sayeed of India’s Foreign Ministry revealed that the trade between India and Egypt was recorded at an all-time high of $7.2 billion US dollars between 2021 and 2022 and expressed hope for trade to further increase to about $12 billion.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian diplomat acknowledged that “India is a huge market of 1.4 billion people,” adding, “but Egypt is also a place where you can access 1.4 billion people even though the population is between 100 million people.”

He stressed that India, via Egypt can “reach the people in the European Union (EU) with which we have the FTA, the Arab world and the continent of Africa.” He further stated that this made Egypt a “springboard to a market of approximately 1.4 or 1.3 billion people,” and India could benefit from the fact as it can get “duty-free access to all these markets in the region.”