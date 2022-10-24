In A First, South Korea Will Participate In A US-led Multinational Exercise ‘Cyber Flag’

The South Korean military is set to participate in the US-led multinational exercise called Cyber Flag. This will be the first time the nation's military will participate in the exercise, later this week. The revelation was made by South Korea’s National Defence Ministry on October 23, Sunday.

The Ministry informed that a total of 18 military personnel selected specially from different branches of the South Korean military would take part in the exercise.

The commander of the Cyber Operations Command in Seoul, General Kim Han-sung said, “Our military’s participation in the Cyber Flag exercises is an important opportunity to strengthen cyber threat readiness among allies and forge mutual partnerships.”

What is Exercise Cyber Flag?

According to the US Cyber Command, the Cyber Flag exercise enhances readiness while incorporating a multinational symposium. Categorised as a “defensive cyber exercise,” it provides realistic “hands-on-keyboard training” to the professionals against the activities of malicious cyber actors. It is designed to enhance readiness and interoperability among the participating teams.

The exercise includes Cyber Protection Teams (CPTs) from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US. The nations are a part of the "Five Eyes" alliance. The nations are bound under the multilateral UKUSA Agreement, a treaty for joint cooperation in signals intelligence.

The US Cyber Command has been conducting the exercises annually to bolster the defensive skills of Washington and its allies against cyberattacks. The latest edition of Ex-Cyber Flag will be held from October 24-28 and will see the participation of 25 nations. The exercise is conducted by the United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM). It is one of the 11 unified combatant commands of the US Department of Defense (DoD). The objective of the command is to unify the direction of cyberspace operations, strengthen the cyberspace capabilities of the US DoD, and integrate the DoD's cyber expertise.

Seoul’s decision to participate in the exercise comes after South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-Yeol held a meeting with US President Joe Biden to discuss cybersecurity.

The US-South Korean cooperation would reportedly help the countries address evolving technical challenges. Among these challenges is confronting the threats to cyber security posed by North Korea.

Moreover, as part of their cooperation, the two countries will hold a cyber policy consultation twice a year. A boost to the coordination between the US and South Korea in cybercrime investigations is also expected.

Image: AP, Twitter