In A First, South Korea's 'historic' Same-sex Marriage Bill Heads To Parliament

Lawmakers in South Korea have put forth a historic bill upholding same-sex marriage, the first of its kind in the history of the country. Proposed by the opposition Justice party's Jang Hye-yeong, the marriage equality bill aims to amend the country's civil code to be accepting of homosexual marriages.

“Family is the most basic unit that forms a larger community called society,” Jang told the National Assembly on Wednesday, according to The Guardian. While it has been co-sponsored by 12 lawmakers across several parties, the likelihood of the bill being passed by the parliament is low.

Nonetheless, it is still part of a trio of bills that can, at the very least, push the government to widen its conventional marriage criteria. The marriage equality bill has now joined the list of two similar bills that are related to unions and IVF for unmarried women.

Lawmaker calls for consensus on landmark bill

South Korea's constitution does not acknowledge same-sex unions. Instead, it clearly states that marriage and family shall be established “on the basis of individual dignity and equality of the sexes." According to Ryu Min-hee, a lawyer at the Marriage Equality Korea civic group, the moment is "historic," but is merely the start of something bigger. "The bills must be discussed by the National Assembly immediately," the lawyer added.

The new bill is another mile of South Korea's road to becoming more welcoming of its homosexual population. It comes after a landmark ruling earlier this year that recognised the legal status of same-sex couples in seeking health insurance. However, the goal can only be achieved once politicians unite and reach a consensus. “Enacting laws is the process of achieving social consensus in a democratic society. I don’t think that these two things are separate or that one comes before the other," Jang noted.