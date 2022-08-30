In A First, Taiwan Fires Warning Shots At Chinese Drones Hovering Near Kinmen Islands

Taiwan's military fired warning shots at Chinese drones that bzzed an islet controlled by Taiwan near the Chinese coast on August 30. According to a Taiwanese military spokesperson, the drone returned to China after the shots were fired. Notably, it is the first time that Taiwan fired warning shots in such an incident.

Taiwan's Defence ministry said in a press release, "The Army's Kinmen Defense Command stated that from 4:23 pm today, three batches and three sorties of drones were discovered over Dadan, Erdan and Shiyu."

The MoD further added,"At 5:59 pm, a batch of drones entered the airspace over restricted waters in the Erdan area a second time. Defenders issued warnings in accordance with established procedures. As they continued to circle, warning shots were fired to drive them away. The drones flew away in the direction of Xiamen at 6:00 pm. The Ministry of Defence will continue to maintain vigilance and close monitoring."

The Kinmen Islands are located next to the city of Xiamen, less than 5 km from the coast of mainland China. They are one of the few areas close to the mainland that Taipei still controls after communist forces drove nationalists from their homes in mainland China during the final stages of the Chinese Civil War (1945–1949).

US delegation led by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey arrived in Taiwan

A US delegation led by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey arrived in Taiwan on August 30 for a three-day visit amidst rising tensions in the area. The visit would reportedly be focused on semiconductors, which are crucial chips used in everyday electronics and have become the subject of a standoff in the US and China's technology rivalry, according to media reports.

His visit is the most recent in a series of US political visits that have enraged China. Beijing considers the autonomous island off its coast to be a part of its territory and feels that US leaders' visits to Taiwan encourage the island's independence movements. Ducey, however, is working hard to entice suppliers for the $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) plant that will be built in his state.

