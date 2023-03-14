In A First, Taliban Govt Representatives In Kabul Taking Crash Course On India

For the first time, representatives from the Taliban government in Kabul will participate in a four-day 'India immersion' virtual programme starting on Tuesday. The course is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode. It is part of the Indian Technical and Economic Co-operation Programme (ITEC), which is New Delhi's initiative for capacity-building.

The Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan's foreign affairs ministry released an office memorandum stating that the Indian Embassy in Kabul had informed them of an upcoming programme. The memorandum mentioned that those interested and proficient in English could enrol in the programme. Although there has been no official statement from either New Delhi or Kabul, the Afghan ministry's memorandum in Dari has been circulating on social media since Sunday.

The Indian course, which begins on March 14 and runs until March 17, is open to participants from all countries. According to sources, in addition to Afghanistan, delegates from Thailand and Malaysia are expected to attend the course.

The course description on the ITEC website states: “India’s uniqueness lies in its unity in diversity which makes it seem like a complex space for outsiders. This programme facilitates a deeper understanding of the latent order within the apparent chaos that will help foreign officials and executives gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of India’s business environment.”

Participants are scheduled to learn about India’s “economic environment, regulatory ecosystem, leadership insights, social and historical backdrop, cultural heritage, legal and environmental landscape, consumer mind-sets and business risks”.

The course will consist of video-recorded lectures, followed by interactions with trainers from IIMK. Participants will learn about India's rural economy and its ancient maritime trade routes. Upon completion of the course, participants will receive a digital certificate, as well as PDF versions of referral materials, case studies, PPTs, and teaching videos.

On the fourth day, an online valedictory session will be held, where an official from MEA will be invited as the chief guest.

Currently, India does not have a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, but it partially operationalised its embassy in Kabul in June last year with a technical team. The embassy's objective was to co-ordinate the delivery of humanitarian aid and ensure the maintenance of Indian projects in the country.

Sources indicated that the four-day online course was open to all countries. According to the ITEC website, the programme, known as "an India Immersion Program for Cross Sectoral Foreign Delegates", will commence on Tuesday.

Established in 1964 under the external affairs ministry, ITEC is one of the oldest institutionalised programmes for international capacity building, having trained over 200,000 civilian and defence officials from over 160 countries.

India withdrew all of its personnel from Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover of the country on August 15th, 2021. However, local staff members have since ensured the maintenance of the Indian mission in Kabul.

India in an important ally for Afghanistan

Afghanistan has historically received significant economic, development, and humanitarian assistance from India. India has been one of the largest donors of aid to Afghanistan, providing over $3 billion in assistance since 2001.

India's assistance to Afghanistan has focused on building infrastructure, including roads, dams, power projects, and hospitals. India has also provided scholarships to Afghan students and training to Afghan security forces.

India's economic assistance has played an important role in supporting Afghanistan's development and reconstruction efforts. In recent years, India has been one of the top trading partners of Afghanistan, and the two countries have been working on several major infrastructure projects, including the Chabahar Port project in Iran.

In addition to economic assistance, India has also played a significant role in supporting Afghanistan's political stability and security. India has been involved in efforts to promote regional cooperation and stability in Afghanistan, and has been a vocal supporter of the Afghan government's efforts to negotiate a peace settlement with the Taliban.

Overall, while Afghanistan is not entirely dependent on India, India's assistance has been an important source of support for Afghanistan's development and reconstruction efforts.

However, with the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, the situation has become more complicated for India. India has been a vocal opponent of the Taliban and has expressed concerns about the group's links to terrorist organisations and its treatment of women and minorities.

India had initially evacuated its diplomats and citizens from Afghanistan and has expressed support for a peaceful and inclusive government in Afghanistan while also providing humanitarian aid to Afghan refugees who have fled the country. Following a year-long suspension of diplomatic relations with Afghanistan and the closure of the Indian embassy's operations, the embassy in Kabul resumed functioning on August 15, 2022.

At the same time, India has been cautious about engaging with the Taliban, and has not recognised the group as the legitimate government of Afghanistan. India has also been working with other countries in the region to co-ordinate their responses to the situation in Afghanistan. Overall, India's ties with Afghanistan remain complex and uncertain in the aftermath of the Taliban's takeover. India will likely continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust its policies as the situation develops.