In A First, UNSC Experiences 3-D 'Virtual Diplomacy' To Better Understand Peace-building

For the first time, the United Nations Security Council [UNSC] on Thursday organised a virtual reality [VR] experience as the delegates gathered at a meeting to discuss the upcoming elections in Columbia and the Final Agreement for Ending the Conflict and Building a Stable and Lasting Peace. As the Special Representatives for the various nations gathered, they witnessed the 3-D ‘Virtual Diplomacy’ in action so as to foster innovative solutions for better understanding of the conflicts, peacekeeping, and the UN-led peace-building efforts.

India’s diplomat at India's Permanent Mission to UN at New York, Pratik Mathur, tweeted the images of the delegations using the futuristic VR glasses, as he described the experience at the meeting related to the Colombian peace process. “A proud supporter of using technology for peace,” he tweeted, adding “3-D Virtual Diplomacy in action in UNSC today.” The Indian diplomat also hailed the UNSC for organising the first-ever session that used the immersive virtual reality experience in order to enhance the delegation’s point of view (POV) and moral judgment for the resolution of the conflict.

🇮🇳, a proud supporter of using Technology for Peace! 🕊👨‍💻



3-D Virtual Diplomacy in action in #UNSC today 💪



First ever Security Council session to use a virtual reality #VR experience!



Innovative solutions to better understand 🌎 conflicts, peace keeping & Peace-building. https://t.co/7j1Kriufim pic.twitter.com/MLBPiqAp0p — Pratik Mathur (@PratikMathur1) January 21, 2022

To shape UNSC delegation’s critical perception on conflict

The immersive 360° videos that the UNSC used for the first time would help shape the delegation’s critical perception, as the advanced technology can simulate conflicts in 3D, that plays as it occurred in the real-time environment as compared to watching it in the two-dimensional video. “Bringing the Colombian peace process closer to decision-makers in New York today and having Colombian voices heard,” tweeted the UN Political and Peacebuilding Affairs official handle, sharing its new Virtual Reality (VR) experience produced by UN’s Mission in Colombia.

“Today for the first time, the #UNSC went on a virtual field trip,” the UN Norway tweeted as it hailed the use of futuristic technology for the Columbian conflict resolution. “The members visited Colombia before a briefing by Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Colombia Carlos Ruiz Massieu, and Columbian Senate’s Luz Marina Giraldo.