In A Historic Resolution, UNSC Demands End Of Violence In Myanmar, Release Of Aung Suu Kyi

In a first historic resolution against Mayanmar’s Junta regime, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) demanded the release of all political prisoners, including Myanmar’s State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi. Myanmar’s most prominent political figure is currently in solitary confinement at a prison in the capital of Myanmar, Naypyidaw. The country has been in a turbulent situation since the military staged a violent coup, two years ago. The international council also demanded the release of former President Win Myint in its first resolution on Myanmar in more than seven decades.

According to CNN, resolution number 2669 of the UNSC expressed, “deep concern at the ongoing state of emergency imposed by the military”. The resolution was proposed by Britain and it was passed by 12 votes in favor. While no country voted against the resolution, China, India, and Russia chose to abstain to vote. The resolution also called on the country to provide humanitarian assistance to the victims of violence and emphasised the condition of women, children, and the displaced population.

Prior to Wednesday's vote, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains “extremely concerned” about the deteriorating humanitarian situation and human rights in Myanmar. “Any opportunity for the Security Council to speak with one strong, united voice on any issue and especially on Myanmar would be much welcomed,” Dujarric said.

Suu Kyi has been sentenced to 26 years in prison with 3 years of hard labour

The 1991 Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi is one of the most prominent political figures of Mayanmar. The former State counsellor played an important role in establishing democracy and human rights in the country. However, things changed in 2020, after Suu Kyi’s party, the National League for Democracy managed to gain a landslide victory in the November 2020 general elections, the 77-year-old was put under solitary confinement as the Junta military staged a coup in the southeast Asian nation. According to CNN, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate has been sentenced to 26 years in prison, including 3 years of hard labour.

Speaking on the Wednesday resolution, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield applauded the recent move by UNSC. In a recent statement, Greenfield asserted, “With this resolution, the international community demands that Burma’s (Myanmar’s old name) military regime cease its horrific violence, immediately release those arbitrarily detained, allow unhindered humanitarian access, protect minority groups.” The US diplomat maintained an optimist stance and stated that the move, “only represents a step toward ending the bloodshed. Much more must be done”. The British Ambassador to the UN, Barbara Woodward also maintained a similar stance on the recent move by the UNSC. She said, “This resolution sends a clear message: the Security Council is deeply concerned at what is happening in Myanmar at the hands of the military and the so-called ‘state of emergency’ imposed to oppress the people’s calls for peace and democracy."