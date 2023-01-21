In A Sharp Msg, China Told To Back Off From Interfering In Dalai Lama's Succession Process

In a sharp message by Japan’s Buddhist Conference for World Federation, China has been told to back off from interfering in the succession process of the Dalai Lama. The Japanese Buddhist Conference has placed on record its position that the Tibetan community must decide on the successor of the 14th Dalai Lama taking into consideration Tibetan culture and history instead of China. With millions of followers in Japan and around the world, the Japan Buddhist Conference for World Federation acts as an umbrella organization and brings together several sects of Japanese Buddhism.

Strongly objecting to China’s constant interference in Tibet’s spiritual and religious matters, the Japanese Buddhist Conference wrote, “His Holiness, Dalai Lama, the 14th turned 87 years on July 6, 2022. The issue of his future successor is gradually gaining attention all over the world. We the monks of Japan believe that Tibetan people must decide upon the next successor based on their Tibetan Buddhist culture and history.”

China ‘preparing to interfere’ in the succession process

Secretary General of Japan Buddhist Conference for World Federation reverend Eihiro Mizutani highlighted in the letter that China had no role in the process. “PRC, which controls Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) is working out the policy which would choose the Dalai Lama's successor under the Chinese government's leadership,” the letter stated.

China’s interference in the succession may be an outcome of the 'Tibetan Buddhism Living Buddha Reincarnation Management Law', which was enacted in the year 2007. Reverend Eihiro Mizutani stressed in the letter that China’s national policy is based on communism and is considered non-religious. Furthermore, the conference called out China’s hypocrisy saying, "non-religious people deciding the religious leader is contradictory in itself".

Furthermore, the 'forceful intervention in the succession process by people executing political powers was labelled “inappropriate” by the current Dalai Lama. Additionally, the letter by the Japanese Buddhist Conference stressed that matters related to religion must be in accordance with religious values, arguing that people without those religious values, ought not to intervene in such matters.

Japan and Tibet share a long-standing and deep-rooted relationship. The Design of the Tibetan Flag was also crafted by Aoki Bunkyo, a Japanese Buddhist monk who also served as a military translator. Following China’s invasion of Tibet and the Dalai Lama's exile to India, Japan was the first foreign country visited by Dalai Lama in 1967.