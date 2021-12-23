In Afghanistan, 60% Journalists Lost Their Jobs Since Taliban Takeover, Claims Study

A study conducted by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Afghan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA) claims that 231 media outlets have shuttered and over 6,400 journalists have lost their jobs since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on 15 August. More than four out of every ten media outlets have gone out of business and 60% of journalists and media workers are no longer able to work. The study also said that 312 out of 543 media outlets are working today, suggesting that 43% of Afghan media outlets have vanished.

According to RSF's official website, in August, 10,790 media officials were working in various media outlets, out of which 8,290 were men and 2,490 were women but today after four months of Taliban takeover, only 4,360 media officials are functioning in Afghanistan, out of which 3,950 are men and 410 are women, stating that only four out of every ten media workers are still working when this survey was conducted.

'Journalists have to get permission before reporting'

The study also suggests that the journalists who are working today must first alert their information and get permission from culture ministry authorities, once they get the permission they can proceed with their reporting, and then must inform them on the results of their reporting.

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid, stated that he supports freedom for the media within the set framework for protecting the country's greater interests, with respect for Sharia and Islam, according to Ava Press. He claims the government wants to help those media that are operating today and also assist the others who are not functioning to find solutions so that they can resume operating. Recognizing the disappearance of numerous media outlets, Mujahid remarked that many media executives and managers fled the country after Taliban took the control, which he blames for the contribution of the collapse of their media industry in Afghanistan.

Extinction of Afghan media

Reza Moini, who is the head of RSF's Iran-Afghanistan division stated that there is an urgent need to stop this because this will surely lead to the extinction of Afghan media and to ensure that press freedom is prioritised, according to Ava Press. He further said that the safety of journalists, the destiny of female journalists, media legislation and the ability to access news and information are all critical concerns that the government must address as soon as possible.