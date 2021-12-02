In Afghanistan, 8 Lakh Children Are In Dire Need Of Suitable Protection From Freezing Temp

Around 8,00,000 Afghan children are in dire need of adequate protection from the freezing temperatures, which can even lead to diseases or death. Media Agency ANI reported, citing Save The Children organisation that household surveys conducted by the UN revealed that approximately 1.6 million people are living in emergency tents or makeshift shelters, which are often nothing more than just flimsy plastic sheets held up with sticks and offer little protection from rain, snow, and sub-zero temperatures.

The study was issued about three months after the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan. Meanwhile, women in Afghanistan have been fighting for their basic rights to study and work since the Taliban assumed power in the nation. Furthermore, nearly 8.6 million Afghan children live in households that do not have enough blankets, and more than 3 million young children do not have adequate facilities to bear the temperature, according to the research.

The Afghan Crisis

UNICEF has called Afghanistan "a country in crisis," and in one of its reports, warned of a terrible scenario, with an estimated 3.2 million children suffering from "acute food poverty." Prior to the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan, the country faced numerous challenges. Decades of bloodshed and conflict had already reduced it to one of the world's poorest countries. The recent protracted drought, as well as the relocation of millions as a result of violence, has only exacerbated the situation. International aid, which has been critical in supporting the Afghan economy over the last two decades, has already been substantially reduced.

The Taliban, on the other hand, appear to be more concerned with whether or not the country's 'Islamic' ideals are being upheld. Meanwhile, Afghanistan is facing a humanitarian disaster, with the country's economy on the verge of collapse. As the UN is appealing to the global community to aid millions of starving Afghans, the Taliban seem to be more worried about women journalists appearing on television without wearing the "Islamic hijab," according to Dawn News. Following the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan in August, the leadership ordered all working women and female students to remain at home until all workplaces and learning environments were declared safe. When the organisation announced in September that older boys might return to school, older girls aged 12 to 18 were advised to stay at home until conditions were deemed "realistic."

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP