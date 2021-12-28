In Afghanistan, Cancer Patients In Hospitals Increase Significantly Amid Healthcare Crisis

Amid the deteriorating condition of Afghanistan, a new media report claimed that health care services are now running out of resources, with rising cancer patients in the country. Citing the data released by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Tolo News said the number of patients diagnosed with cancer has increased in state hospitals. According to MoPH, there are 13,500 patients diagnosed with cancer, with 60% female patients have been recorded since the beginning of 2021. As per the data, the most frequent cancer among Afghans is breast cancer for women while men suffer mainly from oesophagus cancer-- which is sometimes called gastrointestinal cancer.

While speaking to the local media outlet, the health officials revealed that the hospitals and small clinics are running out of resources. Even they don't have basic medicines that could provide temporary relief to the patient. "Not only the patients suffering from cancer have increased, but the total number of patients visiting the hospital, has increased as the Afghan families could not afford to go to private hospitals," officials at the Jamhuriat hospital, a state-owned hospital told Tolo News. During the conversation, the hospital officials urged the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other international communities to help the deteriorating health care system of the country.

"We do not have enough medicine for all the patients, we give some medicine to the patients who go into surgery," said Mohammad Essa Ibrahimi, head of the cancer treatment program at Jamhuriat hospital.

Afghanistan's healthcare system is on the brink of collapse

Earlier in September, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited Kabul to review the health care system in the war-torn country. The WHO chief visited several hospitals in Kabul, following which he warned that Afghanistan's healthcare system "is on the brink of collapse". He said that the decline in international funding has forced the hospital staff to determine "who to save and who to let die". "Afghanistan's health system is on the brink of collapse. Unless urgent action is taken, the country faces an imminent humanitarian catastrophe. Our visit allowed us to witness the immediate needs of the Afghan people firsthand and meet with stakeholders to define ways to urgently scale up our health response," he said.

With inputs from ANI

Image: Pixabay