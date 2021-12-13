In Afghanistan, Farmers Continue To Grow Opium Poppy For Livelihood Under Taliban Regime

Amid the Taliban caretaker government's unclear policy regarding poppy cultivation, Afghan farmers are continuing to grow opium poppy. Farmers in the country have stated that they need to cultivate opium for their livelihood and to feed their families as they gain profit through the plant, ANI reported citing Voice of America. The new development about the production of opium poppy has come forth as the Taliban caretaker government has not introduced any policy regarding poppy cultivation,

Farmers in the country have pointed out that growing opium is easier and requires less water. Noor, an Afghan farmer has mentioned that they have no other option other than growing opium poppy for the survival of his family. Noor stated that his family will remain hungry if he does not cultivate the plant. He further revealed that growing wheat is less profitable for them and it is easier to grow poppy rather than wheat.

Opium cultivation under Taliban rule

Noor highlighted the condition of farmers in the region and stated that they are facing drought and cultivating poppy was a good option for them as it required less water. He added that the poppy plant takes only six months to grow. Another farmer Sayed Ali has stated that the opium poppy plant has been cultivated in the areas where it was not grown for the last 20 years and added that there is "no market" for other products, as per the report.

Taliban's unclear policy regarding opium poppy production

At the time of gaining control of Afghanistan in mid-August, the Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid had announced that they will stop the opium poppy cultivation in the country. However, Mujahid contradicted his earlier statement in November as he pointed out that the people of the country faced an economic crisis and "stopping people from their only means of income is not a good idea". Earlier in November, it was reported that after the Taliban takeover, opium cultivation has increased in drought-affected southern Afghanistan, Kandahar and Helmand, ANI reported citing TOLO News. The people have no work as the country and the country continues to remain in debt and due to the drought, growing poppy opium was the only option for the farmers for livelihood.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP