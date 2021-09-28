In Afghanistan, Future Of Women's Education Uncertain After Taliban Takeover

Women in Afghanistan face an uncertain future following the Taliban's takeover as the citizens are constantly worried about the Taliban's willingness to allow girls and young women to return to secondary schools. According to ANI, Binazir Haqjo, a student in the eleventh grade, hopes that the government would permit girls to complete their education. She further added, "Since the regime changed, I have not left my house. I feel that all of our efforts in the realm of education have been in vain. Despite economic and security concerns, we had gone to school. Now we're squandering everything."

A student named Samira stated, "I want to study and I wish to become a judge. How can I become a judge if the Taliban keep closing my school?" Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Culture claimed that the caretaker administration was working on a proposal to build schools for girls in collaboration with some religious educators.

"It will not take long to complete the plan; it will be completed soon. The world was different 20 years ago than it is now. There were financial difficulties. The country had been decimated, and we had to restore it," Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid said.

School-teachers believe Taliban's ideas haven't shifted

At the same time, a number of schoolteachers are concerned that the Taliban's plan will take years to implement, and that girls will remain missing in the meantime. "In fact, they (the Taliban) do not want women to study and become literate. They want to take Afghanistan 20 years back," Shamsia, a teacher, said. "The ideas haven't shifted. As a woman, I don't believe their assurances. They promised this during the first rule but never delivered, according to Suhaila Sadat, a women's rights activist.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), closing Afghan girls' schools breaches the fundamental right to education. Whereas, both UNESCO and UNICEF stated that Afghanistan has made considerable improvements in education, particularly for girls, and that these should be preserved, as per ANI reports.

