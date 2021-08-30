In Afghanistan, ISIS Claims Responsibility For Rocket Attack Targeting Kabul Airport

The Islamic State has purportedly claimed responsibility for Monday's rocket attack on Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. Several rockets have been fired towards the capital's airport, a day before the US formally winds up its 20-year-old Afghanistan mission.

The rockets were launched from a four-door seat sedan in the capital's neighbourhood Chahr-e-Shaheed. The car, which had six rocket launchers, was mounted in place of the backseat. The Islamic State group and other terrorist organisations place such rocket launchers in their vehicles which allows them to reach close to the targets undetected.

According to AP, some of the rockets also struck residential blocks in Kabul's Salim Karwan neighbourhood. Five rockets targeted the Kabul airport, said U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Urban, adding that they were intercepted by US anti-missile defences.

US confirms rocket attack

Confirming the attacks, the White House said that evacuation operations were not interrupted, adding that President Joe Biden has been briefed about the security situation.

“The president was informed that operations continue uninterrupted at HKIA, and has reconfirmed his order that commanders redouble their efforts to prioritize doing whatever is necessary to protect our forces on the ground,” the statement said.

Last week, the Islamic State group launched a deadly suicide bombing at one of the airport gates that killed scores of Afghans and 13 US troops. The airport has been the epicentre of chaos since the Taliban took control over Kabul.

On Sunday, the US killed a suicide car bomber in a drone strike. The US military said they suspected the IS-K (Islamic State-Khorasan) was planning another attack. A US official said, "Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material."

Meanwhile, even after the rockets were fired, US evacuation flights were taking off and landing at the airport. The airport is a crucial point for foreigners and Afghans who want to the war-torn country after the Taliban takeover.

Earlier in the day, the US informed that it has evacuated around 1,200 people in the past 24 hours. Since the end of July, some 122,300 people have been evacuated by the US forces, the White House informed.