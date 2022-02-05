In Afghanistan, Over 300 Media Outlets Shut Since Taliban Takeover: Report

Since the Taliban takeover in mid-August, 40 journalists have been temporarily arrested, according to the Afghan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA). Over 300 media outlets have been closed since the Taliban took power, and over 6,400 Afghan journalists have lost their employment, according to a survey conducted by the AIJA.

According to the Afghanistan National Journalists Union (ANJU), 318 media companies have been closed since August 15, and only 2,334 journalists are still working, down from a peak of 5,069. Only 243 women work in Afghanistan's media, while women make up 72% of those who lost their jobs.

In a report released on February 4, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) stated, "51 TV stations, 132 radio stations, and 49 online media outlets have ceased operations. The crisis has hit newspapers the hardest with just 20 out of 114 continuing to publish."

"From threats to draconian reporting restrictions and from economic collapse to the withdrawal of development funding the picture is catastrophic, not just for journalists who have lost their jobs or been forced to flee but also for citizens who are being denied access to information," said IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger. Furthermore, the Afghan media community has urged the Taliban to assist the media in gaining access to information, according to Tolo News.

The Afghan crisis

If prompt efforts are not made to address the status of the media in Afghanistan, just a small number of media organisations will be operational in the near future, Hujatullah Mujadidi, the head of the Afghan Independent Journalists Association, stated, as per media reports. The disintegration of the Afghan media sector has prompted some journalists to call on the international community to intervene.

Since taking power in August, the hardline Taliban leadership has repressed dissent by imprisoning critics and violently dispersing anti-government protests. Several Afghan journalists have also been assaulted while reporting unofficial rallies. Despite pledging a milder type of government during their second term in power, the Taliban have gradually imposed restrictions on liberties.

The international community insists that the Taliban respect the rights of journalists and women in order to gain access to billions of dollars in assets and foreign aid. Furthermore, the suspension of aid has triggered a major humanitarian crisis in a country that has already been decimated by decades of war.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP