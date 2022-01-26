In Afghanistan, Taliban Damage Border Fence Erected By Pakistan Army Along Durand Line

In a sign of fresh border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Taliban has damaged parts of the border fence erected by the Pakistan forces along the Durand Line. As per reports, the Pakistan army has been carrying out the fencing work alongside Durand Line despite the objections over border fencing. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had committed to resolving the issues with Afghanistan "diplomatically", according to ANI. Taliban Information Minister Zabihullah Mujahid has emphasized that Durand Line has divided "one nation on both sides" and they want the fencing to be removed.

Previously, the Taliban government had tried to prevent the Pakistan army from erecting barbed-wire fences and outposts in the Nangahar Province on the Durand Line. Although the Taliban does not want to have the fencing on the border, Pakistan seeks to have border fencing in a bid to control the movement of Pashtuns across its border. The Pashtuns reside between the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and Afghanistan.

As per the news report, the population of Pashtuns is about 42% of the total population in Afghanistan. while the Pashtuns in Pakistan constitute about 25% of the population. It is to mention here that Pakistan and Afghanistan have always been at odds over the almost 2,600-kilometre Durand Line, which has been a source of tension between them.

Pakistan completes 94% fencing work alongside Durand Line

Earlier this month, despite the Taliban’s objection over border fencing, Pakistan had completed around 94% of fencing work alongside Durand Line, ANI reported citing Afghanistan media. Babar Iftikhar, the spokesperson for Pakistan's armed forces told Afghanistan media that the fencing work alongside the Durand Line is underway and 94% of work has been completed. Babar Iftikhar called the decision "good" for the security of the people on both sides.

Previously, Iftikhar had confirmed that the fencing of the border with Afghanistan will be completed despite the Taliban’s statement that they will not permit the fencing by Pakistan on the Durand Line. Earlier, the Taliban government had announced that they will not allow the fencing by Pakistan on the Durand Line. Mawllawi Sanaullah Sangin, commander of the Taliban group had said that the Taliban will not permit the fencing by Pakistan, ANI cited Tolo News report. Sangin added, "Whatever they (Pakistan) did before, they did, but we will not allow it anymore. There will be no fencing anymore."

(Inputs from ANI)