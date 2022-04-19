In Afghanistan, Taliban Detains, Assaults Journalist, Releases 3 Hours Later Sans Charges

In Afghanistan's Kabul, the Taliban detained and assaulted a journalist Mohibullah Jalili, who is the host of Afghanistan's leading TV station - 1TV. Speaking on the incident, Jalili claimed that on Friday night, armed men stopped his car and held him at a checkpoint in the capital city. He said that when he inquired why he was being held, they answered, that he is the one who has ruined this homeland. He further stated that they asked him which country he work for.

As per the reports of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Jalili was beaten with a gun while he was detained. While doing so, they called him a "devil journalist who ruins the Taliban's reputation." He was held for three hours before the Taliban released him without charges. When Jalili was released, an agent threatened him and instructed him not to speak to any journalists or news organizations regarding his detention. The journalist further added that he doesn't know why he was detained by the extremists.

'It is quite terrible to treat journalists in this manner': Jalili's relative

One of Jalili's relatives stated that it is quite terrible to treat journalists in this manner and claimed the journalist was not a member of the military and had no personal grudges towards anyone. In response to the harassment allegations, the Kabul Police Command announced that an investigation has been launched with respect to the same. Khalid Zadran, a spokesperson for the Kabul Police Command, said that he was beaten by armed men in PD15, and the police leadership is unaware of the issue. Zadran further stated that they formed a delegation to speak with Jalili, however, they had not received a positive response from him.

Steven Butler, Asia program coordinator for CPJ in Washington, D.C. said that the Taliban must end arbitrary incarceration, abuse and beatings of Afghan journalists like Mohib Jalili, according to CPJ. He also said that repeated attacks on the media deprive the Afghan people of their basic right to access information.

140 incidences of harassment of Afghan journalists in Afghanistan

The media in Afghanistan confronts ever-surging limitations as a result of the extremists' repeated arrests of journalists. Approximately 140 incidences of harassment of Afghan journalists and media workers have been documented in the last seven months, according to Tolo News.

Image: Unsplash/ AP