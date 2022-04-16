In Afghanistan, Taliban Disallows Students, Teachers From Wearing Neckties In Schools

Ever since the takeover of Afghanistan on August 15 last year, the Taliban has been announcing rules for civilians in the war-torn country. In its latest decree, the Taliban has ordered the students and teachers to not wear neckties in schools, ANI cited Tolo News report. According to the Educational Directorate, the Ministry of Education's official letter, the teachers and students no longer need to wear neckties in schools.

Ihsanullah Khitab, head of the Kabul department of education, had insisted that the order concerning hijab and ties "was just an instruction." However, the Ministry of Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Aziz Ahmad Rayan asserted that a ban has been imposed on wearing ties in schools. The Taliban administration has ordered all the schools in Kabul to ensure female students wear Islamic hijab.

The new order regarding the hijab comes as secondary schools in Afghanistan remain closed for girls, however, boys have been permitted to attend classes. The Taliban has further announced that work regarding reopening girls' schools has been almost finalized and the schools will be opened after the scheme is fully prepared.

UNHCR raises concern over ban on female students in schools

It is to mention here that the decision of the Taliban regarding the closure of schools for girls has been criticized by the UN agencies and has led to a backlash in the war-torn nation as well. Samira Hamidi, a member of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHRC) has expressed concern over the ban on schooling for girls studying in classes 7th to 12th in Afghanistan, ANI cited Tolo News report.

Hamidi asserted that the ban on schooling for female students is contradictory to the Taliban's promises to the international community. Samira Hamidi highlighted that they are witnessing violations of rights for women and girls in Afghanistan and further called on the "international community to hold Taliban accountable."

Furthermore, Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson for the United Nations Refugee Agency, has raised concern over the situation of women in Afghanistan. Mantoo stated that they are "extremely worried" over the situation of women in Afghanistan and stressed that they face "risk and challenges" that have impacted their ability to move or work freely.

