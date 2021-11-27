In Afghanistan, Taliban Kill Young Doctor For Not Stopping Car At Checkpoint: Report

Nearly a week after a prominent doctor was allegedly abducted and murdered brutally by the Taliban, another doctor was killed by the extremist group in Herat province on Saturday, ANI reported citing the local media reports. According to a report by Khaama Press, the young doctor was identified as Amruddin Noori, who was reportedly killed after he did not stop at a police security checkpoint in the Herat Province of Afghanistan. While speaking to the Kabul based news organisation, the family members of the deceased said that the doctor had a small private medical clinic. He got married recently, added the family members.

This was not the first time when a health care staff was targeted by the Taliban. Recently, a psychiatrist, Mohamed Nader Alemi, was abducted two months ago in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif. Subsequently, they demanded ransom money to release the psychiatrist. According to his son Roheen Alemi, the family eventually paid them $3,50,000 (Rs 2,60,33,927) after negotiating down their initial demand of more than twice that. Despite paying such a hefty amount, the kidnappers killed the doctor. His son told that the family got a call about the location of the body on Friday. Alemi said his father's body was found in the street. "My father was badly tortured, there are signs of harm on his body," Roheen Alemi said.

Earlier, the Taliban had assured the people of Afghanistan of security and safety of their lives and assets but this kind of incident contradicts the Taliban's claims.

At least eight suspects were arrested by the security forces

Notably, Alemi, a psychiatrist, worked for the government’s provincial hospital in Mazar-i-Sharif and also owned a private clinic. As per his son, his father was the first one in the city to open a private psychiatric clinic. Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khosty, said that at least eight suspects were arrested by the security forces. Further, he told the police successfully rescued two out of three other people held by the kidnappers. Among the three, Alemi was also allegedly kidnapped by the same kidnappers and was relocated to Balkh Province.

Law and situation deteriorated after Taliban takeover

According to him, police were searching for two associates of the eight arrested men who were believed to have killed the doctor. "The Islamic Emirate is committed to finding and punishing the perpetrators,” he said. The law and order situation of Afghanistan deteriorated since the Taliban ousted the democratic government and took power in mid-August.

With inputs from ANI

