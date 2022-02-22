Multiple video clips have been accessed by the Republic Media Network suggesting that the Taliban have scaled up its attack against the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA). One of the video clips shows that Taliban helicopters are patrolling the hideouts of the NRFA. The interesting thing is that these helicopters were being flown by Pakistani pilots, with the Taliban themselves directing the pilots. Meanwhile, the NRFA fighters claimed that Taliban's choppers have often been patrolling their hideouts. "We can hit these choppers if we would receive the Anti-aircraft missiles," the NRFA fighters were heard saying in one of the video clips.

After Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15, 2021, Panjshir province remained the lone defiant holdout, with the resistance forces, led by Ahmad Massoud, fighting against the Taliban. The Panjshir province, where the National Resistance Force is based, has turned into a significant battleground for the Taliban as they are yet to gain control over the country's lone free region. The NRFA claimed that an increasing number of people are joining the organisation to combat the Taliban's reign.

Around 10,000 Taliban fighters reach Panjshir to attack NRFA forces: Reports

According to reports, around 10,000 Taliban fighters have also reached Panjshir to launch a major attack against the NRFA forces in the coming days. The Taliban have reportedly deployed at least seven helicopters along with four fuel tankers. As per the report, the NRFA hunted down one of Taliban's choppers in the Anaba district on Monday, February 21. One of the NRFA commanders confirmed the same and claimed that at least 23 Taliban fighters were killed in Panjshir during an ambush on Monday. It is to note that one of the video clips also shows Taliban fighters assaulting residents of Panjshir.

'NRFA forces prepared to counter Taliban's attack': Saleh

Afghanistan's former Vice President and NRF's leader Amrullah Saleh claimed that NRFA forces are prepared to counter the attacks by the Taliban. He further stated that NRFA fighters will begin their war against the Taliban in Badakhshan province in the coming month. "We have got some new equipment as well as missiles needed to destroy the armour vehicles of Taliban. In addition, we have also acquired some anti-aircraft missiles," Saleh added. It is worth mentioning here that Afghanistan's Resistance Front suggested a transitional government to the Taliban to lead the war-torn country as both sides met in Tehran last month. However, the meeting between the two sides ended with no meaningful outcomes.

Image: AP