In Afghanistan, Taliban Storms Into Karte Parwan Gurdwara; Vandalizes Holy Shrine

Heavily armed unidentified members of the Taliban on October 5 stormed Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan's capital Kabul and vandalised the holy shrine. As per ANI, the Taliban also took several people into its custody. Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of the Indian World Forum said, “I have received alarming reports from Kabul. A group of unidentified heavily armed Taliban officials have entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul.”

Videos and images that surfaced on social media show men dressed as Taliban members destroying the holy shrine at the Gurdwara. Chandhok reportedly also said, “They have taken the community present in the Gurdwara into custody. It is being alleged by the locals on the ground that the officials have broken off the CCTV cameras of the Gurdwara and vandalising the Gurdwara currently.”

In the wake of the shocking Tuesday incident, the local Gurudwara management rushed to the site, as per ANI. The Karte Parwan Gurdwara, which the Taliban targetted on Tuesday, is located in the northwestern region of Kabul. This is also not the first time that the extremist group attacked Gurdwara.

Days before the group reconquered Afghanistan on August 15, it removed the Sikh holy flag, Nishan Sahib from the roof of a Gurdwara in the Paktia province of Afghanistan before it was reportedly restored. The flag was removed from Gurdwara Thala Sahib which holds huge historical significance because it was visited by the founder of the Sikh religion, Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

Ever since the Taliban claimed control of the country, the atrocities against the minorities, subjected killings, violence and discrimination based on religious and ethnic identity, have drastically increased. The global community remains concerned with the situation emerging in Afghanistan, now renamed the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

Taliban to begin issuing national IDs, passports

While crimes against minorities are ongoing, the council of ministers of the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan announced on October 4 that it will soon start unveiling national identity cards (IDs) and passports. Tolo News reported that the Taliban has ordered its Ministry of Interior Affairs to start the process of issuing the documents. However, it still remains unclear when the entire process is set to begin. The report on Monday came after the process of issuing national IDs and passports was suspended on August 15.

IMAGE: AP

(With ANI inputs)