War-torn Afghanistan has completed 100 days under the Taliban, which assumed power by ousting the Ashraf Ghani administration earlier in August this year. Ever since the Taliban takeover, the woes of Afghan nationals have surged under totalitarian rule with the basic freedom of nationals under threat. Restrictions like dress codes were imposed upon citizens and the ones who disobeyed the same faced the wrath of the extremist regime. Among other victims were journalists who were given empty promises of press freedom by the Taliban.

As stated by ANI in a recent report, at least 257 media outlets have met with closure in the country owing to financial constraints and restrictions imposed upon the press. The report, citing newly formed media watchdog, Nehad Rasana-e-Afghanistan, added that over 70% of media workers have become jobless or fled the country.

Afghan media Tolo News' report states that ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, six reporters have lost their lives in various incidents involving attacks, explosions, suicide and more. There have been various horrifying incidents that depicted the perilous fate Journalists have had to suffer under the reign of Taliban terror. From female journalist Beheshta Arghand to filmmaker Sahraa Karimi, there is a long list of media personalities who fell victim to totalitarian rule.

Female Journalist who interviewed Taliban fled the country

One of the striking incidents portraying the atrocities against the press in Afghanistan involved a female journalist Beheshta Arghand, who made history by interviewing the Taliban shortly after the takeover, fleeing the country amid a looming crisis. Arghand, who worked for Tolo News, gained traction at a time when concerns over women's rights in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan were on a high. Arghand vowed to return to Afghanistan and serve her country provided the situation becomes favourable and if the Taliban kept to their promises.

Another shocking incident was when the extremists barged into a news station in Afghanistan and held the anchor hostage on camera. As many as 8 militants stormed into Peace Studio while the debate named 'Pardaz' was going on. With the militants breathing down behind his neck, the visibly afraid anchor spoke about the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani administration while continuing with the bulletin.

Taliban attacked media persons for covering anti-Taliban protests

Earlier in August, the Taliban barred two women journalists Khadija Amin and Shabnam Dawran who were employed by public broadcaster Radio Television Afghanistan. The group also attacked two other members of the press for covering anti-Taliban protests underwent in the eastern Nangarhar province.

Shortly after taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban imposed restrictions on media which hampered independent media and media and freedom of the press in general. Media organizations were prohibited from writing or airing stories that were contrary to Islam". The International Federation of Journalists in September slammed the said restrictions asserting that it would establish a "grave precedent" and harm independent journalism.

Journalists have to work under disguise to escape the Taliban's wrath

Most recently, in conversation with Republic Media Network, an Afghan journalist stated that situations took a toll under the Taliban regime. He asserted that journalists, mainly those working on outdoor stories and reports, could not work freely in the country.

"The Taliban fighters are very sensitive towards the Afghan journalists. Most of the times, we do not expose our identities and they do not let us cover news related to them. The journalists get death threats," the Afghan journalist said.

The aforementioned incidents are just a handful of representations of surging aggressive measures against the freedom of the press in the now war-torn nation. As 100 days pass under the Taliban rule, there is no end to the woes of journalists since many who fled the country are dreading a return. Like their empty promises on free movement and way of life to women, guarantees on free speech remains unfulfilled and the future of Journalism in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan remains behind a question mark.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image Credit: AP