In Afghanistan, UN Agency Claims To Have Assisted Thousands With Humanitarian Aid

A UN agency claimed that it has provided thousands of Afghans across the country with humanitarian aid in the week between September 27 and October 3. According to the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan, over 173,000 vulnerable people in Baghlan, Badakhshan and Kunduz provinces received food assistance.

The agency stated that all health facilities in Kunduz and Baghlan provinces are open, although most are not completely operational owing to a lack of medical supplies. A World Food Programme (WFP) seasonal livelihood assistance initiative in Jawzjan and Sari Pul provinces provided food for a month to 54,796 needy people.

3,150 displaced individuals got food on September 30

In Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh, 3,150 displaced individuals from fighting in Jowzjan, Samangan, and Balkh provinces got food on September 30. Prior to the Taliban taking power in August, Afghanistan was already one of the world's worst humanitarian situations, exacerbating existing demands and vulnerabilities. Around 2,030 people in the country's capital, Kabul, received funds to return to their homes in the middle region of the country, according to Xinhua.

Overall, OCHA claims that more than 3.8 million people received food assistance in September, 21,000 children aged 6-59 months and 10,000 women received treatment for acute malnutrition, and 32,000 people received non-food items such as blankets and winter clothing, as per the reports of Xinhua. According to the OCHA, decades of conflict and displacement, persistent poverty, the COVID-19 pandemic, a severe drought, a failing health system and an economy on the verge of collapse have all had a significant impact on millions of Afghans.

The World Food Programme's representative and country director in Afghanistan, Mary-Ellen McGroarty, said in a statement that the drought and the economic crisis drive up food and gasoline prices, they are experiencing a new level of deprivation. They must urgently get food to families across Afghanistan before the cold winter arrives.

400,000 employees have been without pay in Afghanistan

In a number of ministries in Afghanistan, including education and public health, the Taliban's newly constituted caretaker administration recently paid salaries to government employees for two months, according to Xinhua. However, since July, the majority of the state's 400,000 employees have been without pay.

