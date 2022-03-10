In Afghanistan's Ghor, Taliban Prohibits Tourists From Taking Souvenir Photos: Report

In Afghanistan's Ghor province, local media reported that the Taliban has made it illegal to take souvenir photos. The Taliban's press office in Ghor province published a statement on March 8 claiming that under the new edict, no one is allowed to snap a souvenir photo. Further, according to the regulations, no one is allowed to cut or shave their beard and take a memento photo.

According to several media reports, the Taliban has also imposed strict adherence to the hijab and warned that those who do not comply will face harsh consequences. The Taliban's ministry has imposed tough restrictions, particularly on women, over the last six months, which have sparked outrage. Meanwhile, sources say the number of businessmen killed or kidnapped in Afghanistan is on the rise.

Moreover, according to local media reports, a key consultant to the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment was assassinated at his residence in Kabul's capital. On March 8 he was shot and killed by unidentified people, reportedly. Aside from that, according to media reports, the Taliban severely abused a local journalist named Malouf Ashrafi.

Draconian policies of Afghanistan's Taliban government

Furthermore, according to The Khaama Press, the media poll comes as journalists have accused the Taliban of restricting, beating, intimidating and threatening them while covering stories, particularly those that take place outside. According to some media-supporting organisations, over 70% of media outlets have ceased operations since the Islamic Emirate came to power, Tolo News reported.

The world has been focusing primarily on how Ukraine's situation unfolds in recent weeks, and the Taliban have enjoyed the benefits of this blind spot. While the United Nations, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and the International Federation for Human Rights have been monitoring the situation in Ukraine, the Taliban have carried out their horrific forms of justice without trial. They assaulted a couple who was supposedly having an extramarital affair.

Another couple in Badakhshan province was stoned to death on the same charge. Another former military man was hanged from a crane inside the city of Herat. Their sharia compliance penalties do not stop at punishing accused criminals. They are also attempting to impose a lifestyle on a large scale and punishing those who do not comply, such as in Ghor province, where remembrance photographs, as well as shaving and trimming hair, are prohibited.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)