In Another Crackdown, Taliban Direct Foreign & Local NGOs To Ban Afghan Women From Working

The Taliban have banned women from working for Non-Government Organisations (NGOs). The decision was announced by the ministry of economy on Saturday. The letter issued by the ministry of economy states that all NGOs working in Afghanistan need to terminate their female employees, be it national NGOs or international NGOs. This decision comes on the heels of Taliban's move to ban female students from going to university.

When the decision regarding the ban of women from universities was announced, many male teachers in universities resigned from their post. Male students across Afghanistan also walked out from universities in protest of the decision. Streets of Kabul witnessed men and women protesting against the Taliban's decision. Today, Afghans protested on the streets of Herat against the Taliban's decision. The Taliban regime used water cannons on the protestors.

Women protest against the ban while Taliban defend its move

Women were marching on the streets of Herat chanting that education is their right. In one of the clips that is doing the rounds on social media, a woman screamed that the Taliban is “coward”. The Taliban explained its decision by saying that the women were not wearing proper Islamic attire and that they were interacting with men. Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the Higher Education Minister, said that the women were going to university by dressing in such a manner that it seemed like they were going to a wedding. The Higher Education Ministry started implementing the decision as soon as it was announced.