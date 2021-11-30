In Bangladesh, Activists Create Human Chain To Safeguard Trees In Parabon Forest

Environmentalists in Bangladesh have urged the government to halt the degradation of trees and the illegal grabbing of the Bakkhali River's banks in Cox's Bazar. On Tuesday afternoon, they made the demand while participating in a human chain organised by the volunteer group "Environment People" in the city's Kasturaghat Parabon neighbourhood. As per the reports of the Dhaka Tribune, environmentalists had previously visited the locations to see habitation, pollution, flooding, structure construction, rubbish dumping, and destruction of the Parabon forest.

The city of Cox's Bazar has developed along the banks of the Bay of Bengal and the Bakkhali River. Environment People's chief executive Rashedul Majid claimed that with the help of a Japanese group, certain powerful people were chopping down trees that grew naturally, according to the Dhaka Tribune. He claimed that in just a few days, at least 15,000 trees were felled.

Illegal encroachment and pollution have put the Bakkhali river in jeopardy

Majid further stated that illegal encroachment and pollution have put the Bakkhali river in jeopardy. Government land is being occupied and sold as plots, while public land is being filled up publicly. He also said that the occupants do not follow any of the country's customary laws, according to Dhaka Tribune. Speakers at the event called for the preservation of the Bakkhali River's biodiversity, the prevention of waste filling and dumping, the safeguarding of government resources, the protection of the Parabon forest, the preservation of bird habitat, and the eviction of illegal occupants by bringing tree cutters under the law.

The crucial biodiversity regions of Cox's Bazar, which includes Teknaf Wildlife Sanctuary, Himchhari National Park, and Inani National Park are in grave danger as a result of the Rohingya migration and high levels of human interference, according to the Daily Star. After the entrance of approximately 750,000 Rohingyas in August 2017, more than 2,000 hectares of forest have already been lost as a result of the expansion of campsites.

Climate strike in the Sundarbans on November 8

On the other hand, a few weeks ago, members of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa), Waterkeepers Bangladesh, Khowai River Waterkeeper, and Surma River Waterkeeper held a climate strike in the Sundarbans on November 8, according to Dhaka Tribune. For nearly an hour, protesters with placards reading "Save the Sundarbans" were seen at different locations in Sharankhola Range.

Image: Unsplash