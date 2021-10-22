In Battered Haiti, Police Chief Now Resigns As Gang Crime & Kidnappings Continue Unabated

The director- of the Haitian National Police, Leon Charles, has resigned as the number of kidnappings and killings witnessed a rise in the country over the recent months, reported Sputnik. The news of the resignation was confirmed by Haitian President Ariel Henry. While speaking to Le Nouvelliste, Henry said that the police chief Leon Charles gave him his resignation.

Frantz Elbe replaces ex-Haitian Police Chief

The Haitian Police Chief Leon Charles has been replaced by Frantz Elbe. Frantz Elbe, who has taken over as Haitian police chief was departmental director of the national police in the South East and Nippes departments, reported Le Nouvelliste. He has also served as the general security coordinator of the National Police. Furthermore, the Haitian President told Le Nouvelliste that there is no change made within the government.

As per the Le Nouvilliste report, the resignation of Leon Charles comes after the Democratic and Popular Sector opposition group urged the prime minister to remove Leon Charles from his post, reported Le Nouvelliste. The Haitian President Jovenel Moise was also assassinated at his home on July 7 under the administration of Leon Charles. Reportedly, the powers of the head of the armed groups have strengthened under his administration.

Haiti gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped missionaries

The leader of the 400 Mawozo gangs, which has taken hostages of 17 members of a United States-based missionary group has threatened that he would murder them all if he doesn't receive what he wants, reported AP. This message was delivered through a video that was released on social media. Gang leader Wilson Joseph in a video posted on social media said, "I swear by thunder that if I don’t get what I’m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans," according to AP. While Joseph was speaking in front of the graves of his gang members who were killed recently, he simultaneously threatened Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the head of Haiti's National Police, Leon Charles. "You guys make me cry. I cry water. But I’m going to make you guys cry blood,” AP quoted him as saying. Earlier this week, the officials had revealed that the '400 Mawozo gang' was asking $1 million for each of those kidnapped.

(Inputs from AP)

