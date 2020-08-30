Berlin 'anti-corona' Protests: Thousands Rally Against Govt's COVID-19 Restrictions

On August 29, Berlin Police arrested 300 demonstrators in the German capital city after demonstrators failed to keep distance and wear the mask as instructed by the authorities. According to international media reports around 38,000 protesters gathered in the German capital city to show their frustration against measures invoked to contain the contagious virus and similar kinds of events were reported from other European cities like Paris and London on Saturday. In England’s capital city London people demonstrated against issues like coronavirus restriction and 5G and they were carrying signs, which reads "masks are muzzles" and "new normal = new fascism".

While commenting on the situation Berlin Police tweeted "Unfortunately, we have no other option," and added that those taking part had failed to comply with the safety conditions of the march.

Peaceful and colourful protests in Berlin. Thanks to the organizers and the many people. #BerlinProtests #Berlin2908 pic.twitter.com/Fh1bOJVjxH — Johannes Lucius (@JohannesLucius) August 30, 2020

The rally had originally been banned but a court eventually allowed it to go ahead. Berlin Police ordered one group of demonstrators near Brandenburg Gate to disperse for not allowing coronavirus safety measures and then arrested 200 protesters when they started pelting stones and bottles on the police force. The second group of about 30,000 protesters repotedly met peacefully close by to hear speeches.

"Unfortunately, we have no other option," Berlin police said on Twitter. "All the measures taken so far have not led to compliance with the conditions."

Berlin Police said some 3000 police personnel were deployed to control the crowd. Police were also preparing for possible violence as activists requested social media followers all across Europe to arm themselves and gather in Berlin.

Coronavirus cases in Germany

Germany and other European countries are again witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases. In the initial days of the outbreak, Germany has managed to control the outbreak with rigorous testing and tracing method. Currently, Germany has more than 240,000 cases from which 213,000 were recovered and more than 9000 deaths.

