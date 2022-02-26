In Canada, Federal Judge Claims China's OCAO Engaged In Espionage: Report

A judge of Federal Court Canada, Justice Vanessa Rochester, claimed that the Chinese government's Overseas Chinese Affairs Office (OCAO) has been involved in espionage that harms Canada's interest. As per a report from the National Post, Rochester stated that after the judicial review it is fair to say that the OCAO is engaged in espionage. This issue came to light when the court was hearing an appeal of a Chinese couple's rejection of citizenship after 20 years of service with OCAO in China.

A Chinese couple, who were sponsored to become permanent residents by their adult daughter, who is a Canadian citizen was denied because the spouse had spent 20 years as a top administrator at the OCAO in China. An official from Immigration, Citizenship and Refugees Canada (IRCC) found that the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office met the criteria that it is an organisation that engages in espionage and can harm Canada's interests. Justice Vanessa Rochester upheld the IRCC decision, saying that given the information available to the officer, it is fair to say the OCAO was participating in espionage.

Information can jeopardise bilateral trade: Ex-envoy to Beijing

Charles Burton, who is a former ambassador in Beijing stated that despite its apparent long-term efforts to influence and monitor Chinese Canadians, OCAO has rarely been publicly chastised by authorities. He said that both the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have warned the government about meddling by such Chinese organisations but politicians tend to keep the information hidden for fear of jeopardising bilateral trade, according to National Post.

The Chinese Communist Party component that runs the OCAO, the United Front Work Department, did not respond directly to the court order, but through the Chinese embassy in Ottawa, presented its work as transparent and beneficial. The Embassy said in a statement that the Communist Party of China's United Front seeks to unite people's hearts and minds, gather strength, and actively promote harmony in relations among political parties, ethnic groups, religions, classes, and compatriots at home and abroad.

Both, IRCC officers' and Rochester's decisions were based on research conducted by James Jiann Hua To, a senior advisor of the Asia New Zealand Foundation, according to the National Post. It was stated that OCAO's ultimate goal is to "legitimise and protect" the party's grasp on power.

