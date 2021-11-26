In Canada, Pharmaceutical Giant Zoetis Provides COVID Vaccine For Animals In Zoos

In Canadian zoos, animals ranging from big cats to primates are being vaccinated against the coronavirus, reported Ottawa Citizen on Thursday, November 25. It further stated that veterinary pharmaceutical giant Zoetis developed an experimental COVID vaccine and is donating 900 doses to animals in as many as six Canadian zoos. According to Zoetis spokesperson Christina Lood, the vaccine has been approved for experimental usage by the US Department of Agriculture and the Canadian Centre for Veterinary Biologics of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. She further stated that the vaccine is not commercially available as of now.

Lood also anticipated 450 zoo animals to receive the two dosages of vaccine by the end of the year. Meanwhile, Chris Enright, a veterinarian at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park Zoo, stated that they do everything possible to keep animals healthy and happy. He further stated that the animal-specific COVID vaccine will play a crucial role in this endeavour, reported the outlet. The names of the six Canadian zoos that will get the vaccine have not been revealed by Zoetis, however, Enright confirmed that Assiniboine Park Zoo is one of them. So far, no COVID infections have been reported in authorised zoos in Canada, he claimed.

'Animal-specific COVID vaccine doesn't use messenger RNA'

The report further stated that big cats, apes, otters, and hyenas are among the zoo animals that are susceptible to the virus. Pets can contract it as well, but they're considered low-risk cases, according to Lood, who added that if the situation arises, Zoetis will develop a vaccine for domestic animals too. She also stated that the animal version of the COVID vaccine, unlike the human version, does not use a live virus or messenger RNA.

It is worth mentioning here that Zoetis has been working to develop an animal-specific COVID vaccine since a dog in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus in February 2020, reported the outlet. In January 2021, the pharmaceutical giant gave its first dose to great apes at the San Diego Zoo for emergency use. Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported last month that zoos across the United States, including Oakland, Denver, St. Louis, and the Smithsonian's National Zoo, have begun to receive Zoetis vaccines.

(Image: Pixabay/Unsplash/Representative)