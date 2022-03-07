In Canada, Restaurant Renames Dish 'Poutine' As Russia Continues Offensive In Ukraine

People across the world have been protesting against Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch a military operation in Ukraine. A Canadian diner temporarily renamed a dish 'poutine' in order to show support for Ukraine, presently under siege by Russia,, Eater Montreal reported. Le Roy Jucep, a Drummondville restaurant on Facebook announced the decision to temporarily rename the dish and called it "la frite fromage sauce" which translates to "the fry cheese gravy."

The dish has no relation with Russia or Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, the last name of Vladimir Putin is spelt "Poutine" in French, as per the news report. The post announced the change in the name and the revised logo sporting Ukrainian blue and yellow. Reportedly, the post was deleted later and was replaced with a post claiming that the restaurant had received threats on phone after making the announcement.

Bars & liquor stores remove Russian vodka

Meanwhile, liquor stores and bars across the US and Canada have started to remove Russian vodka and other alcoholic beverages from their shelves in a mark of protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and to adhere to sanctions imposed on Moscow, The DailyMail reported. Liquor stores in Manitoba and Newfoundland revealed that they had decided to remove Russian spirits. Furthermore, the Ontario government also asked the Liquor Control Board of Ontario to remove all Russian products from the stores. The NLC Liquor store announced the decision of removing Russian alcoholic beverages from stores in a tweet.

The NLC Liquor store tweeted, "The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, along with other Liquor jurisdictions throughout Canada, has made the decision to remove products of Russian origin from its shelves. These include Russian Standard Vodka and Russian Standard Platinum Vodka."

📢 The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, along with other Liquor jurisdictions throughout Canada, has made the decision to remove products of Russian origin from its shelves. These include Russian Standard Vodka and Russian Standard Platinum Vodka. — NLC Liquor Store (@nlliquor) February 25, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War

As the Russian military action in Ukraine continues for the 12th day, a Russian task force announced a ceasefire on Monday, March 7 in Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy. The Russian task force informed that the ceasefire to open humanitarian corridors was announced at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron spoke to his Russian counterpart Putin on Sunday, March 6. Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov insisted that "Russian Peace" is trying to suffocate Mariupol with a humanitarian crisis. Reznikov stressed that the leadership was making every effort to ensure the humanitarian crisis. He added that ensuring humanitarian corridors is difficult and accused Russia of not keeping its word and insisted they have no "pity for children and women, for the wounded."

