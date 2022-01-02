In Canada, Swastikas Carved Onto Outdoor Hockey Rink In Montreal Triggers Jews' Outrage

Sparking major outrage, a number of big swastika symbols were carved onto the snow of an ice hockey rink on a public park in Canada's Montreal's Island. The Jewish human rights organisation B'nai Brith vented their frustration over the situation on Wednesday. As per Western Standard reports, the human rights organisation stated that a Jewish person was visiting the Danyluk Park outdoor skating rink in the Town of Mount Royal when they discovered four enormous swastikas carved onto the ice.

The CEO of B'nai Brith stated that it is disturbing to see that such a rink, which attracts children and families, is desecrated by symbols of hatred, reported Western Standard. He further added that this heinous act of antisemitism should be condemned by all, and demanded that the offenders be discovered and held accountable. The Jewish organisation has filed a case with the Montreal police (SPVM) hate crimes unit. The Mayor of Mount Royal, Peter Malouf has agreed to probe the problem and asserted that such acts of intolerance will be eliminated and dealt with the earliest.

Watch video of the desecrated ice rink

A video was shared on Facebook by Bill613.com, a community that covers topics of interest concerning Montreal's Orthodox Jewish community, on December 29 with the caption "Hockey rink in TMR today," and in the said video, many symbols of swastika can be seen etched in the middle of the hockey rink.

The incident triggered major outrage across social media and taking to the comments section, a user wrote, "Probably done by stupid teenagers looking for attention. But still very stupid thing to do." Another person commented, "Is sad and scary the ignorance of whoever did this. this symbol represents the greatest crime to humanity."

The latest racist incident involving a sporting facility in Canada

The event on Tuesday is not the only racist incident that involved a sporting facility in Canada. Participants in a Toronto-area Jewish baseball league also saw a massive swastika carved in the sand at a baseball field where they were scheduled to play in August, reported the Algemeiner. B'nai Brith Canada stated that there is an extraordinary spike of such violent antisemitic occurrences in Canada.

Image: @Bill613/Facebook