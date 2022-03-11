In Canada, Tibetans Protest Against China On Anniversary Of Tibetan National Uprising

In order to mark the 63rd anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising, Tibetans and people from other communities held a protest in front of the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa on March 10. Protesters called for ending Chinese President Xi Jinping's crackdown on Tibetan language, culture, and religion, according to ANI. In addition, the people raised the issue of the enforced disappearance of Tibetans.

It is to mention here it was on March 10 in 1959, when the Tibetans started their revolt against the forcible occupation of their land by the Chinese Communist Party, as per the ANI report. Meanwhile, the Tibetans in Italy and Austria also staged similar protests against China to mark the 63rd anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising. A large number of Tibetans held a protest outside the Chinese Consulate General in Milan.

The protesters shouted slogans against China and condemned the illegal occupation of China over Tibet for the last sixty years. Protesters highlighted the issue of the enforced disappearance of Tibetans including Panchen Lama. The protesters demanded free Tibet and called for intervention by the United Nations, European Parliament, and Italian Parliament on the issue. The people participating in the protest asserted that Tibetans have the right to accept the next Dalai Lama.

Tibetans protest against China over human rights violations

Meanwhile, the Tibetans in Austria on Tibetan 63rd Uprising Day held a demonstration against China over the human rights violations and atrocities faced by religious and ethnic minorities including Tibetans, Uyghurs, as per the ANI report. Tibetans were holding flags and posters while protesting outside the Chinese Embassy of Vienna. People started a march from the Chinese embassy to the Stephansplatz and raised the issue of human rights violations by China. During the protest, the people mentioned a Tibetan named Choedon who was detained by Chinese authorities for teaching the Tibetan language to children. They also sought the intervention of human rights organisations and the United Nations to safeguard the rights of Tibetans. The protesters blamed the Chinese Communist Party for the death of musician Tsewang Norbu who did self-immolation in Tibet.

(Inputs from ANI)