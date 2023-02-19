In China's Backyard, Philippine Navy Completes Operator Training Of BrahMos Missile

India's Navy Chief Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar on Friday, February 17 awarded 21 Philippine Navy personnel with interim missile badges and pins in a valedictory ceremony for the Operator Training of the BrahMos Missile system.

The training was conducted from January 23 to February 11, 2023 and focussed on the operations and maintenance of some of the most important logistics package of the SBASMS (Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System) that will be delivered to the Philippines.

The Philippines had inked a $374.96 million deal with BrahMos Aerospace for the supply of the SBASMS variant of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in 2022.

"The induction of the BrahMos missile into the Philippine Marine Corps will strengthen your maritime capability and will also contribute to our collective maritime security within the region...I sincerely hope that you’ll always cherish the bonds of friendship you had during your stay here," said Admiral Kumar during his valedictory remarks.

He congratulated the Officers, Enlisted Personnel and Civilian Human Resource (CivHR) who finished the practical series of training successfully. "As pioneers of the system, each has proven his/her capacity as a fine ambassador of their country," Admiral said.

Col Romulo D. Quemado PN(M)(GSC), Commander of the Coastal Defense Regiment (Provisional) and End-User of the system, lauded the team for the successful accomplishment of the training and expressed his optimism on the future of the CDR with the trained personnel. He also emphasised the value of retaining the knowledge that they gained during the training to honour the investment made by the Filipino people.

According to the Philippine Marine Corps, the training is a critical package included in the Philippine Navy Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System Project Contract that was signed by the Philippines and India in 2022.