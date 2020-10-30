In deadliest shipwreck, 140 migrants drown after boat capsizes off Senegal coast

At least 140 people were drowned after a vessel carrying nearly 200 migrants sank off the Senegalese coast, the UN migration agency confirmed on October 29. In a statement released later, the International Organization for Migration revealed that 59 people have been rescued, while the rest are still missing. The wreck, dubbed as the deadliest this year, has prompted the UN to call for unity between authorities to “dismantle trafficking and smuggling networks that take advantage of desperate youth”.

"The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is deeply saddened by this recent tragedy, which follows four shipwrecks recorded in the Central Mediterranean last week and another in the English Channel," IOM wrote in an online statement.

The Vessel carrying the migrants was destined for the Canary Islands in Spain and set off from Mbour in Western Senegal on October 24, Un news reported citing local eyewitnesses. A few hours into the journey, the boat caught fire and capsized off the northwest coast of Senegal, near Saint-Louis. In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Government of Senegal and IOM have deployed rescuers and forces to Saint-Louis who are tasked with assessing needs and providing immediate psychosocial assistance to survivors.

Exodus of migrants to Spain

As per the organisation, there is an exodus of people from West Africa to Spanish territories, especially the Canary Islands. In September alone, 14 boats carrying 663 migrants left Senegal for the Canary Islands. Of these departures, 26 per cent were reported to have experienced an incident or shipwreck, IOM reported.

According to IOM’s Missing Migrants Project, at least 414 people are known to have died along this route in 2020 alone. Following the tragedy, IOM has called for the government to advocate for” enhanced legal channels to undermine the traffickers’ business model and prevent loss of life.”

